Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Grossman will head to the bench after he started each of the last four games while going 3-for-11 with a double, four walks, two runs and two RBI over that stretch. With Mitch Garver having seemingly taken over as the Rangers' top designated hitter, Grossman is primarily battling the likes of Travis Jankowski and J.P. Martinez for playing time in left field.