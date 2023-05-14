Grossman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Athletics.

Grossman made an early impact with a two-run homer in the first inning. He also added an RBI single during the Rangers' eight-run eighth inning. The outfielder has seen a slight uptick in power with five extra-base hits over his last five contests, a span in which he's gone 7-for-24 (.292). For the season, he's slashing .246/.301/.418 with five homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 33 games.