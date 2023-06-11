Grossman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Rays.

This was Grossman's first game action since Wednesday as he continues to slip into a bench role. He's hit safely in four of six games in June, going 4-for-18 (.222) with a homer, three RBI and two doubles. The veteran outfielder has a mediocre .238/.315/.392 slash line with seven homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases over 216 plate appearances this season. He'll need to show a bit more to challenge either Ezequiel Duran in left field or Mitch Garver at designated hitter for more playing time.