Grossman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Grossman will sit for the third time in five games and may have moved into a backup role in the wake of Texas recently bringing back Ezequiel Duran and Mitch Garver from the injured list. With Duran likely to see most of his opportunities in left field for the foreseeable future and with Garver picking up his third straight start at designated hitter Monday, both of Grossman's primary avenues to playing time are now blocked.