Grossman served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's 11-2 win over Kansas City.

Grossman, who was given a day off Sunday amid a slump, continued to slide Monday. The outfielder has one hit over his last 22 at-bats and is in danger of losing a regular role for a couple of reasons. First, Leody Taveras (oblique) began a rehab assignment and could rejoin the club this week. Second, Bubba Thompson and Travis Jankowski, batting eighth and ninth, have sparked the Rangers offense the last two games. The spring plans to have Grossman be the primary left fielder (when Taveras is healthy) could be pared back to a job share.