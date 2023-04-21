Grossman is in the designated hitter spot and batting second for the Rangers on Friday versus the Athletics.
Grossman previously hasn't batted any higher than fifth. He's sporting just a .515 OPS on the season but does have a modest three-game hitting streak going.
