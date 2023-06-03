site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Robbie Grossman: Not in lineup Saturday
Grossman is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Duran, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia will start across the outfield versus the Mariners and right-hander Bryan Woo. Mitch Garver is serving as the Rangers' designated hitter.
