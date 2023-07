Grossman started in left field and went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-5 win over Houston.

Grossman started for the first time in six games and was part of an emotional night in Houston that saw the benches clear, a couple of batters hit and Marcus Semien ejected. Travis Jankowski has become the left fielder du jour for the Rangers, which has marginalized Grossman who entered the contest with just 27 plate appearances during the month of July.