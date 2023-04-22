Grossman went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to Oakland.
Grossman was moved up to second in the order, the highest spot occupied thus far in 2023, and hit safely for a fourth straight game. Slated to be the primary left fielder coming out of camp, Grossman endured an 0-for-22 stretch that knocked him from a near-everyday role. He's among a group of players that includes Brad Miller, Travis Jankowski and Bubba Thompson sharing left field and DH.
