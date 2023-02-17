Grossman agreed to a contract with the Rangers on Friday evening, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday morning that Grossman was in talks with Texas, and now there is a deal in place. Joel Sherman of the New York Post has it as a one-year, $2 million pact with another $3 million available in performance bonuses. The 33-year-old could immediately jump to the top of the long list of left-field options for the Rangers, even after slumping to a .209/.310/.311 batting line in 129 games (477 plate appearances) last season between Detroit and Atlanta. He posted a .772 OPS with 23 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 156 games for the Tigers in 2021. Grossman is a switch-hitter but tends to fare better against left-handed pitching. Perhaps he'll ultimately platoon with Josh Smith.