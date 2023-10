Grossman remains out of the lineup Tuesday for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Orioles.

Texas will ride the hot hand with Mitch Garver, who is again filling the DH role and batting third after going 2-for-6 with a grand slam and five total RBI in Sunday's 11-8 Game 2 victory over Baltimore. Grossman is 2-for-14 with eight strikeouts so far this postseason.