Grossman went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rays.

Grossman got into a game for the first time in July with an appearance off the bench in the blowout win. He delivered the Rangers' last two runs with a solo shot in the seventh inning and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. While Grossman is 9-for-30 (.300) over his last 10 games, it's a span dating back to June 11. He's often been limited to a short-side platoon role despite being a switch hitter, and his extended absence from the lineup can be explained by the Rangers facing a stretch of right-handed starting pitchers over the last six games. The outfielder is slashing just .216/.331/.306 over 160 plate appearances between the Rangers and the White Sox this year. The Rangers are expected to face three more righties during their series against the Angels from Monday to Wednesday, so expect more time on the bench for Grossman.