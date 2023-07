Grossman started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Boston.

Grossman, who made his first start since June 27, was in a serious funk and entered Tuesday hitting .120 (6-for-50) over the previous 18 games, although he did generate 10 walks. Left field is filled with a rotation of bodies, and both Ezequiel Duran and Travis Jankowski are swinging a better bat than Grossman.