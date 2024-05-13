Grossman started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies.

Grossman was the third different starter in left field in as many games. He followed Ezequiel Duran and Travis Jankowski, as manager Bruce Bochy navigates injuries to Evan Carter (back) and Wyatt Langford (hamstring, IL). This was Grossman's second start in three games since he was traded to Texas from the White Sox last week -- the other was as designated hitter.