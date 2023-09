Grossman started in left field and went 0-for-1 with two walks in Monday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Grossman, who made his first start in nearly a week, was eventually replaced by Evan Carter when righty relievers came in to pitch. Grossman's plate appearances have ticked down since injured Rangers returned to the lineup last week. He's now the short side of a platoon in left field with Carter. Grossman's made eight plate appearances over the last seven games.