Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
The 33-year-old started the previous five games but will sit against Houston righty Justin Verlander. Grossman appears to have reclaimed the primary job in left field, but it'll be Travis Jankowski who starts there in Wednesday's series finale.
