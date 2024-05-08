The Rangers acquired Grossman from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.
Grossman won a World Series ring with the Rangers last season and they've now elected to bring him back into the fold. The 34-year-old will provide some outfield/designated hitter depth while Wyatt Langford (oblique) is out and should see some starts against left-handed pitching.
