The Rangers acquired Grossman from the White Sox on Wednesday in exchange for Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa.

Grossman won a World Series ring with the Rangers last season and they've now elected to bring him back into the fold. The 34-year-old will provide some outfield/designated hitter depth while Wyatt Langford (oblique) is out and should see some starts against left-handed pitching.

