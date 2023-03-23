Grossman worked on his swing from the left side of the plate during the offseason, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting Grossman's history suggested he was an ideal candidate to platoon in left field. That history was reinforced last season when he hit .320/.436/.443 against left-handed pitching and .163/.253/.256 against righties. He understood a change was needed if he wanted to play every day and worked with hitting coach Tim Hyers to minimize an exaggerated leg kick against right-handers. In the minimal sample size that is spring training, Grossman is 8-for-26 (.308) with a .900 OPS against the righties -- he's even better against lefties. That work has earned him the everyday job in left field.