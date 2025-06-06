Garcia (1-3) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 4-3 defeat versus the Rays.

Garcia may have been rusty, as he had not pitched since May 28 versus the Blue Jays. This was his first blown save since appearing to take over the closer role in late May, but he has allowed six runs over his his last 5.1 innings. The 28-year-old is at a 3.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB while adding three saves, 10 holds and two blown saves over 24.2 innings this season. The Rangers' bullpen situation continues to be somewhat fluid, so Garcia is unlikely to suddenly lose all of his high-leverage work, but he'll need to improve to be a long-term option in the ninth inning.