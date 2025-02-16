Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garcia (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander was shut down from throwing for a few days after reporting to camp with nerve irritation in his left forearm, but he's poised to get back on the mound Tuesday. Assuming Garcia doesn't experience a recurrence of the injury, he should have plenty of time to be fully built up for Opening Day.

More News