Garcia earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

Garcia was called upon to protect a 5-3 lead in the ninth and secured the save despite allowing a run. Luke Jackson, the team's saves leader, pitched the sixth inning after blowing a save Wednesday. Garcia owns a solid 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across 22 innings, but the Rangers' closer role appears in flux for now.