Garcia was pulled from Saturday's contest against Seattle due to left scapula spasms, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia entered in the 10th inning with a chance for a save, as Texas led 4-2. He quickly blew the opportunity, serving up a two-run homer to Randy Arozarena on his third pitch. Garcia then retired the next two batters before allowing a Josh Naylor single. He began the next at-bat with two straight balls to Eugenio Suarez and was subsequently visited by a trainer, which led to Garcia's exit from the game after 17 total pitches (only eight of which were strikes). Garcia's initial diagnosis doesn't sound grave, but it wouldn't be surprising if we were to be held out of action for at least a short period, especially since he was pitching Saturday for the third time in four days. Should Garcia need to sit out, Shawn Armstrong or the just-acquired Phil Maton could be the lead candidates for save chances.