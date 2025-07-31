Garcia earned a save against the Angels on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

It was a relatively stress-free save opportunity for Garcia, who entered in the ninth with the Rangers up by three runs. He needed just 10 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side in order, beginning and ending his outing with punchouts. Garcia has strengthened his hold on Texas' closer role since the All-Star break, recording all three of the team's saves in the second half. He's not the flashiest closer in the game, but he's largely gotten the job done this season, registering nine saves in 12 chances along with 11 holds, a 2.61 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP and a 46:16 K:BB over 41.1 innings.