Garcia (1-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up one run on two hits in two-thirds of an innings. He struck out one.

Making his first appearance since a bout of backs spams last weekend, Garcia was brought into a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and served up what proved to be a game-winning solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt. Garcia has been taken deep in three straight games, and since the beginning of July he's stumbled to a 4.82 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 9.1 innings, ratios that would be even worse if it weren't for four unearned runs on his ledger. Phil Maton got the save for the Rangers on Tuesday, and Garcia's hold on the closer role could be hanging by a thread.