Garcia entered with none out and a runner on first base in the seventh. After Matt McLain stole second base, the left-hander had to deal with the most dangerous part of the order with a runner in scoring position, and he was up to the challenge. Garcia struck out Elly De La Cruz and Gavin Lux swinging before inducing a harmless groundout (72.8 exit velocity). It was the third hold of the season for Garcia, whose four appearances have come the seventh or eighth innings with Texas ahead by a run or tied.