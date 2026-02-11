Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Wednesday that Garcia and Chris Martin are the favorites to see the bulk of the team's save chances this season, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Schumaker also noted that Alexis Diaz could work his way into the mix, but he wants to see how Diaz looks in spring training games first. Garcia finished in a three-way tie for the team lead with nine saves last season, and the two others (Shawn Armstrong and Luke Jackson) are no longer with the club. The left-hander collected a 2.95 ERA and 68:22 K:BB across 64 frames in 2025 in his first season with Texas.