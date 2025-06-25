Garcia struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Tuesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Luke Jackson worked 1.1 scoreless innings in front of him to collect the win, and Garcia was dominant to secure the save -- after the phantom runner advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, the southpaw struck out Dylan Carlson and got Jackson Holliday to fly out weakly to right field to end things, tossing seven of his nine pitches for strikes overall. Jackson appears to have worked his way back into the highest-leverage mix, collecting a win, a save and two holds over his last five appearances, but Garcia is still manager Bruce Bochy's preferred closing option for the moment despite blowing two of his last seven save chances. During that 10-appearance span, Garcia's posted a shaky 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings.