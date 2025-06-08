Garcia earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

Garcia set down James Wood to close out the eighth inning before coming back out for the ninth, working around Nathaniel Lowe's one-out double by striking out the final two batters to lock down his fourth save this year. It was a strong effort from Garcia, after he allowed three runs on four hits in a blown save against the Rays in his last appearance. Overall, Garcia sports a 3.12 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB across 26 innings this season.