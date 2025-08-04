default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garcia (back) is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Monday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Garcia suffered a mid-back spasm during his most recent appearance in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Mariners, resulting in him making an early exit. The 29-year-old underwent an MRI, which showed no structural damage. The reliever appears to have avoided any significant injury as a result and looks like he'll be ready to go for the series opener versus New York after getting Sunday off to recover.

More News