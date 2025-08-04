Garcia (back) is expected to be available out of the bullpen for Monday's game against the Yankees, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Garcia suffered a mid-back spasm during his most recent appearance in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Mariners, resulting in him making an early exit. The 29-year-old underwent an MRI, which showed no structural damage. The reliever appears to have avoided any significant injury as a result and looks like he'll be ready to go for the series opener versus New York after getting Sunday off to recover.