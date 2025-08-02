Garcia (1-6) allowed two runs on two hits while failing to record an out, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Mariners on Friday.

Garcia gave up a walk-off two-run home run to J.P. Crawford. This was Garcia's first blown save since June 14 versus the White Sox, though he also took a pair of losses while pitching to a 1.13 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over eight innings in July. The Rangers added Phil Maton from the Cardinals and Danny Coulombe from the Twins at the trade deadline, both of whom earned holds prior to Garcia's blown save. That suggests Garcia will maintain closing duties for now, though any extended struggles will likely cost him the role. He's managed a 3.05 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 46:16 K:BB with nine saves, 11 holds and four blown saves over 41.1 innings this season.