Rangers' Robert Garcia: Tending to back issue
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy clarified after Saturday's 6-4 win over the Mariners in 11 innings that Garcia exited the contest due to a mid-back spasm, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
After Garcia was pulled in the 10th inning in the middle of a Eugenio Suarez at-bat, the initial word was that he was dealing with a left scapula spasm. However, further assessment determined that Garcia is instead managing a spasm in his mid-back. Bochy said that he expects Garcia to be fine, but the Rangers' closer may be due for a day off or two after pitching three times in the past four days.
