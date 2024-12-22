The Nationals traded Garcia to the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for Nathaniel Lowe, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia appeared in 72 regular-season games for the Nationals in 2024 and finished with a 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 13 holds and 75:16 K:BB across 59.2 innings. Garcia gives the Rangers a high-leverage, left-handed option out of the bullpen for the 2025 campaign.