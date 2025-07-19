Garcia picked up the save in Friday's 2-0 win over Detroit, allowing one hit and no walks during a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

While Garcia did allow the possible tying run to get to the plate, he was able to hang on for his seventh save of the season. The Rangers' high-leverage mix has been in a state of flux for most of the year, although it appears that Garcia remains the club's favorite for saves for the time being. Over his last 13 innings, the left-hander holds a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB.