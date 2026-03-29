Garcia surrendered two unearned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

With the Rangers leading 3-0 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, manager Skip Schumaker called Garcia's number in Texas' first save situation of the season. Garcia struck out Kyle Schwarber and got Bryce Harper to ground out to begin the inning. Alec Bohm then singled ahead of a walk by Edmundo Sosa. Garcia was then pulled in favor of Chris Martin, but Martin was unable to close the door after a Jake Burger error opened the flood gates. Garcia and Martin are both expected to get save chances for Texas this season.