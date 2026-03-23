Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Monday that the team's closer job will "depend on the situation," but he's comfortable with Garcia and Chris Martin in the role, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Schumaker said something similar at the beginning of spring training and what occurred in Cactus League play doesn't appear to have changed his mind. Garcia tied for the team lead with nine saves last season and finished with a 2.95 ERA and 68:22 K:BB across 64 innings. Neither the left-handed Garcia nor the right-handed Martin have notable splits in their careers, so it could be a situation where Schumaker rides the hot hand.