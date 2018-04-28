Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Back in action Saturday
Chirinos is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Saturday against the Blue Jays, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
He missed the last two games with a sore wrist, but will slot back in against lefty Jaime Garcia. After starting the season hitting just .167, Chirinos has been dropped in a lot of leagues, but better days should be ahead, as his .222 BABIP is well below his career mark of .269. That said, his 36.4 percent strikeout rate is also well above his career mark of 24.1 percent, so he may not get his average much higher than the Mendoza Line if he continues to whiff like this.
