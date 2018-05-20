Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Catches breather Sunday
Chirinos is not in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chirinos will head to the bench following thee straight starts behind the plate. The backstop is hitting .238 with a nearly 48 percent strikeout rate during the month of May. Carlos Perez draws the start at catcher.
