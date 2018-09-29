Chirinos went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Texas' 12-6 loss to Seattle on Friday.

It was the 18th long ball of the season for the 34-year-old catcher, who touched up Wade LeBlanc for a two-run shot in the fourth inning of this loss. He's hitting just .222 over 360 at-bats but Chirinos' power contributions and respectable .338 on-base percentage have allowed him to retain a decent level of fantasy relevance this season at a difficult position to find consistent offensive production.

More News
Our Latest Stories