Chirinos went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Chirinos aided the Rangers' come-from-behind win with a run-producing single in the sixth inning before a two-run double an inning later put Texas up for good. He's hitting just .204, however, his seven homers rank tied for fourth among catchers in MLB. Chirinos has been a double-digit homer guy three of the last four seasons and will get enough playing time to achieve that once again. He's played in 75 percent (42 of 56) of Texas' games this season.