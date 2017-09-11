Chirinos went 1-for-2 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Yankees.

Chirinos picked up right where he left off in his return from a sore hamstring, getting on base for the 24th consecutive contest while launching his 17th long ball. The catcher had little to celebrate on the defensive end, however, as his pitching staff was lit up for 16 runs by New York's explosive offense.