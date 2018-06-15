Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Friday
Chirinos is not in the lineup against Colorado on Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Carlos Perez will catch Yohander Mendez during the series opener as Chirinos retreats to the bench for a night off. Over 52 games this season, Chirinos is hitting .196/.306/.387 with eight home runs and 22 RBI.
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Sitting Friday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Completes team's comeback Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Homers for first time since April 30•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...