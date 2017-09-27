Play

Chirinos is out of the lineup Wednesday against Houston.

Chirinos will receive a standard day off following four straight starts, while giving way to Brett Nicholas behind the plate. In the Rangers' last 10 games, Chirinos is hitting just 3-for-27 (.111 average) with zero extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts.

