Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Day off Wednesday
Chirinos is out of the lineup Wednesday against Houston.
Chirinos will receive a standard day off following four straight starts, while giving way to Brett Nicholas behind the plate. In the Rangers' last 10 games, Chirinos is hitting just 3-for-27 (.111 average) with zero extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts.
