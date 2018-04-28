Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Dealing with sore wrist
Chirinos is dealing with soreness in his wrist, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Chirinos hasn't played since Tuesday, but is expected to catch both games over the weekend. He injured the wrist on a play at the plate about a week and played through the pain for a couple of days before getting a three-day break.
