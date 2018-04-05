Chirinos is dealing with a sore left wrist and is not expected to start Thursday against the A's, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Chirinos suffered the injury while applying a tag in the fourth inning of Wednesday's loss. While he was able to finish out the game, Chirinos was seen with an ice bag on his wrist following the contest. Fortunately, doctors don't think the issue is anything serious, though the Rangers are still expected to play it safe and keep him out of the starting lineup Thursday. Look for Juan Centeno to pick up a start behind the dish.