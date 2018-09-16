Chirinos went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Padres.

Chirinos made his lone hit of the game count, doubling with the bases loaded to record his second multi-RBI game in the past seven games. He's done little in between, however, going just 5-for-25 in that span. He has split duties behind the dish with Isiah Kiner-Falefa of late, leaving Chirinos limited in both playing time and production.