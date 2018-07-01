Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Chirinos came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning and came through with a three-RBI double. He has swung a hot bat of late as he has a six game hitting streak, that includes six extra-base hits -- three of which been home runs -- six runs scored and 12 RBI.