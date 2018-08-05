Chirinos went 1-for-4 with a two-run single, a walk and two strikeouts in the 9-6 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Chirinos is batting just .225 this season but is currently on a six-game hitting streak dating back to July 27. He's up to 48 RBI with 15 homers on the year, but has also struck out 115 times.

More News
Our Latest Stories