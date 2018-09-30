Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Chirinos will sit out for the second straight day as interim manager Don Wakamatsu looks to lighten the backstop's workload to wind down the 2018 campaign. If Chirinos goes unused off the bench Sunday, he'll conclude the season with a .222 average to go with the career highs he already established in home runs (18), RBI (65), runs (48) and steals (two).