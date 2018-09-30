Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Ends season on bench
Chirinos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Chirinos will sit out for the second straight day as interim manager Don Wakamatsu looks to lighten the backstop's workload to wind down the 2018 campaign. If Chirinos goes unused off the bench Sunday, he'll conclude the season with a .222 average to go with the career highs he already established in home runs (18), RBI (65), runs (48) and steals (two).
More News
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: On bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Clubs 18th homer•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Situated on bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....