Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Exits early Sunday
Chirinos left Sunday's matchup against the Rockies with a left foot injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Chirinos was lifted from the game after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. The severity of the injury is unclear, but he'll be listed as day-to-day until more information on his status is released.
