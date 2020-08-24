Chirinos (ankle) is expected to be activated Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The return of Chirinos, who hasn't played since Aug. 10, could alter the catching corps if the Rangers decide not to keep three catchers. They would either send Jose Trevino back to the alternate site, since he has minor league options remaining, or potentially let the 37-year-old Jeff Mathis go. The decision ultimately comes down to whether or not the Rangers, 10-17 and losers of eight straight, feel they are still competitive in 2020.